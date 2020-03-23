The constant barrage of news about the coronavirus outbreak is enough to stress anyone out. And now that we're all pretty much mandated to stay at home with a smaller pool of activities to keep us preoccupied, it can be hard not to wallow in the headlines.
Now may be the perfect time to start meditating. The MindFi Mindfulness app can help us kickstart a meditation habit.
Formerly named as Apple App of the Day, this app is designed to help us destress, reduce distractions, and improve relationships. It's created by a team of meditation and neuroscientists and throughout the day, it sends four different mindfulness modes: quick, haptic breathing exercises, a short yet relevant meditation perfect for particularly busy days, a focus on your to-dos with the Pomodoro timer, and a 10-minute closed-eye meditation for stress relief.
You can also begin and end your day with 10-minute mindfulness courses ranging from sleep to leadership and a whole lot more. To track your progress, you can try the research-backed exercises. No wonder Forbes said hyped it as the "perfect app for every aspiring meditator."
Find peace during this difficult time with a lifetime subscription to MindFi. It usually retails for $365, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $39.
Good news for Apple – its Apple Watch is now exempt from import tariffs
Apple's request to have Apple Watch made exempt from Chinese import tariffs has been successful.
Free money! Add funds to your Apple ID and get 10% extra in some countries.
They say that there's no such thing as a free lunch. But Apple is giving you free money which is even better!
You can now buy as many items as you want at Apple Stores outside of China
After a week or so of imposing purchase limits on products outside of China, Apple has now removed them. The limits remain if you're in China, though.
Protect that beautiful, big 12.9-inch iPad Pro screen!
Apple's flagship iPad is almost all screen. Keep that screen looking amazing with some protection.