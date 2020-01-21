The WordPress revolution has made it easier than ever to build pro-level websites without having to write a single line of code, but you still need the right apps and add-ons if you want to take your sites to the next level. Here are five apps that will dramatically improve the look and functionality of your websites, and each one is available at a significant discount for a limited time. 1. WP Paint Pro: WordPress Image Editor

MSRP: $40 | Sale Price: $15 (62% off) Add stunning images to your site in minutes with this intuitive image editor that makes it easy to batch-edit your photos for contrast, lighting, texture, and more. 2. Pagrr Lead Funnel Platform: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $780 | Sale Price: $39 (95% off) This simple platform allows you to quickly boost your website's performance thanks to more efficient landing pages, subscription pop-ups, email marketing, and more. 3. Scopio Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $1740 | Sale Price: $29 (98% off) Download unlimited authentic stock images that can be used for all of your online projects with this lifetime subscription, which comes with a plethora of royalty-free content. 4. SSDPage Website Builder & Hosting: Lifetime Subscription