The WordPress revolution has made it easier than ever to build pro-level websites without having to write a single line of code, but you still need the right apps and add-ons if you want to take your sites to the next level. Here are five apps that will dramatically improve the look and functionality of your websites, and each one is available at a significant discount for a limited time.
MSRP: $40 | Sale Price: $15 (62% off)
Add stunning images to your site in minutes with this intuitive image editor that makes it easy to batch-edit your photos for contrast, lighting, texture, and more.
MSRP: $780 | Sale Price: $39 (95% off)
This simple platform allows you to quickly boost your website's performance thanks to more efficient landing pages, subscription pop-ups, email marketing, and more.
3. Scopio Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $1740 | Sale Price: $29 (98% off)
Download unlimited authentic stock images that can be used for all of your online projects with this lifetime subscription, which comes with a plethora of royalty-free content.
MSRP: $600 | Sale Price: $30 (95% off)
Create, manage, and host your own site with this streamlined website builder and hosting platform that doesn't require any knowledge of code.
MSRP: $250 | Sale Price: $39 (84% off)
This app allows you to create one-page websites that you can use to quickly promote your content on a variety of platforms online, and there are plenty of pre-made templates that you can use in order to fine-tune your message for specific audiences.
Prices are subject to change.
Uber testing feature that lets some California drivers set their own fares
Uber is testing a feature in California that will allow drivers to set their own fares, part of a series of changes made in response to California's new gig-economy law.
Rumor: Navy Blue to replace Midnight Green in iPhone 12
A rumor (repeat, rumor) suggests that Apple may be planning to replace the Midnight Green iPhone with a Navy Blue model.
Report: Pegatron is the latest Apple partner to look beyond China
Apple partner Pegatron is the latest to look beyond China's borders, according to a report. The company is considering setting up shop in Vietnam.
Help your AirPods 2 stay put with these ear hooks
If you're looking for something that can help those AirPods stay in your ears, there are some great options for ear hooks and other covers that will make them fit nice and snug.