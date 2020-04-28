Many of us are now into our fifth week of being stuck at home. If you're looking for a way to disengage and pass the time, might we propose a sweet gaming rig? Whether you're looking for fast-paced gunplay, mind-bending strategy, or relaxing exploration, there are plenty of games out there to keep you occupied. If you need new gaming gear, HP's got you covered.
From now until May 3, get an extra 10% off select HP monitors and 20% off select accessories with the purchase of a consumer HP PC. You can also get 20% off an additional monitor or accessory on buying any other monitor or accessory. In short, you'll get access to everything you need to stop worrying and game the quarantine away.
- Next-level design: OMEN X 2S RTX Studio
- The value of tradition: OMEN Obelisk
- Built for gaming: OMEN X 25
- Crisp, clear, and comfortable: OMEN Headset 800
- Built for gaming: Bose Companion 2 Series III
- Form and function: OMEN Photon Wireless Mouse
- Charge ahead: OMEN Outpost Mousepad
- Optical mechanics: OMEN Sequencer Keyboard
Next-level design: OMEN X 2S RTX Studio
Depending on the level of portability you're after, we've got two options here. The first, the OMEN X 2S RTX Studio Laptop is currently on sale for $2400, and comes with 16 GB of memory, 1 TB of SSD storage, a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 Processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070. It also sweetens the pot with a free copy of the award-winning Red Dead Redemption 2 and 3 free months of Adobe Creative Cloud available while supplies last. The OMEN X is one of the first gaming laptops to feature a dual-screen design, pairing its main monitor with a secondary, keyboard-mounted display. It packs an impressive amount of power into its mid-sized frame, and comes with some awesome free software, to boot.
The value of tradition: OMEN Obelisk
If you want a more traditional (and slightly less expensive) PC, the OMEN Obelisk Desktop PC is an excellent choice. Starting at $900, it's equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660, 8 GB of memory, 1 TB HDD storage, and an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor. Not quite as impressive as the OMEN X, but still nothing to sneeze at, and enough to handle most games. With decent specs and customizable RGB lighting, the OMEN Obelisk is a great addition to any gaming setup. Like any tower, it's fully-upgradeable, meaning that if you don't like the internals, you can easily replace them with new ones.
Built for gaming: OMEN X 25
If you're gaming, there's a good chance you want multiple monitors. Not only does this potentially open the door to some pretty cool panoramic effects, you can also toss some multimedia content onto one of them for when you desperately need additional stimulation. Priced at $550, the OMEN X 25 is the standout choice in every regard, designed specifically for eSports with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It may be a bit pricy, but you get what you pay for. The OMEN X 25 is quite simply one of the best gaming monitors on the market, pairing an incredible refresh rate with vibrant colors and a range of programmable display options.
Crisp, clear, and comfortable: OMEN Headset 800
It's a safe bet that for most of us, gaming is more than just a hobby. It's a way for us to stay connected to our friends while everyone's in quarantine. Whether you're using Discord or simply chatting in-game, that's not really something you can do without a decent-quality headset. The OMEN Headset 800 pairs quality and affordability, retailing at just $80. The OMEN 800 features an immesrive soundscape with multi-dimensional audio, and its large ear cups and lightweight band ensure it rests comfortably on your head during long gaming sessions.
Built for gaming: Bose Companion 2 Series III
You aren't always going to want to wear your headset, of course. Occasionally, you might want to kick back and listen to some music. The Bose Companion 2 Series III speaker system is an excellent option for that, withtop-tier audio quality for the reasonable price of $100. Small and lightweight, the Companion 2 Series III is unmatched at its price point. Granted, it can't quite match the quality of the highest-end speakers, but it's an excellent starting point.
Form and function: OMEN Photon Wireless Mouse
For the mouse, we recommend the OMEN Photon. For $130, you get an excellent form factor, 6 programmable buttons, programmable sensitivity, and Qi wireless charging. It also has excellent battery life, though as you'll see, that'll be less of a concern with the OMEN Outpost (which we'll discuss in just a moment). With all-day battery life, and awesome design, and 8200 dpi laser tracking, the OMEN Photon offers a level of precision and control that blows many wired mice out of the water.
Charge ahead: OMEN Outpost Mousepad
In lieu of settling for a boring fabric or felt mouspad, we're giving our vote of confidence to the OMEN Outpost. With dual anti-fray options, it also offers Qi wireless charging. You can use it to top up not just your Photon mouse, but any Qi-enabled devices, including smartphones. In addition to sharing the same excellent aesthetic as other OMEN hardware, the Outpost is both lightweight and smooth. Its charging area makes it easy to keep your devices in top form, as well.
Optical mechanics: OMEN Sequencer Keyboard
Finally, if you're in the market for a keyboard, the OMEN Sequencer offers customizable keys with optical-mechanical Blue switches. What that means in plain English is blazing-fast response times, up to 10 times better than you'd see on traditional mechanical switches. And at $180, it's roughly what you'd be paying for other, equivalent models. With individually-backlit keys, incredible response times, and excellent durability, the OMEN Sequencer is built exclusively for gaming. It not only looks good, but it feels good to use, as well.
Get your game on
With either the OMEN X 2S RTX Studio or the OMEN Obelisk at the heart of your system, and kitted out with the right accessories, you'll be set to handle the long haul. These times can be incredibly trying if you don't have a means of occupying yourself. With the gear above, that'll no longer be a problem. You can put together a PC setup anyone would be proud of, and game the quarantine away.
