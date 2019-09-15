Video games have come a long way since their humble inception, thanks to super-fast processors and bit rates that can transform a digital landscape into a stunningly realistic environment.

But when it comes to truly great games, the classics never fade. The GameShell Kit: Open Source Portable Game Console allows you to play thousands of classic games on an incredibly portable console, and you’ll even be able to create your own games using simple code—all for over 25% off at just $142.99.

As the world’s first modular, portable gaming console with a GNU/LINUX embedded operating system, the GameShell allows users to play thousands of retro games from Atari, GB, GBA, NES, and more.

You’ll be able to use programming languages like preset C, Python, Lua, and LISP in order to create or modify games on the go, and a programmable keypad offers unparalleled functionality for a variety of popular gaming scenarios.

Relive the heyday of classic gaming while contributing your very own games to the field with a GameShell Kit: Open Source Portable Game Console for just $142.99—over 25% off for a limited time.

