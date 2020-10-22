From the pandemic to wildfires, there are many reasons why you might want to stay inside right now. But if the cabin fever is starting to bite, you might want to grab the GameThrill Big Game Box. This subscription delivers 10 great titles every month, and you can currently get three months for just $49.99.
As every gamer knows, buying new games individually can be really expensive. By bundling together titles, GameThrill allows you to play the latest titles without breaking the bank.
This deal includes 30 games in total, spread over three months. There's something for everyone, from realistic racing in DiRT Rally to the heart-pounding action of SAMS.
You can also test your military strategy in Make War, explore stylish dungeons in AVA, and enjoy endless laughs in Goat Simulator. Other big names include Dragon Hunter, Cybercube, Creepy Vision, F1 2018, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine.
All these titles have great reviews on Steam, and you get instant access every month as a subscriber. Order now for $49.99 to start playing!
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Halide Mark II is a much-improved version of an already teriffic camera app
Halide was already an excellent camera app for those who want more control over their photos. The update, Halide Mark II, takes things up a notch.
Apple can now test your AirPods for earwax
Apple is rolling out new kits to its retail stores so staff can test customer AirPods to determine whether a fault is caused by audio issues or just a build-up of... you get the idea.
This music video was shot directly in Dolby Vision HDR on iPhone 12
Jonathan Morrison and Wolf are back with another incredible iPhone 12 video, this time an acoustic music video shot on iPhone 12 and 12 Pro in Dolby Vision HDR.
Quickly charge your new iPhone 12 with these fantastic USB-C wall adapters
The best iPhone 12 chargers will let you charge your iPhone super fast. If you plan on getting any of the newly released iPhone 12 models, you'll want one of these chargers.