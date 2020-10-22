From the pandemic to wildfires, there are many reasons why you might want to stay inside right now. But if the cabin fever is starting to bite, you might want to grab the GameThrill Big Game Box. This subscription delivers 10 great titles every month, and you can currently get three months for just $49.99.

As every gamer knows, buying new games individually can be really expensive. By bundling together titles, GameThrill allows you to play the latest titles without breaking the bank.

This deal includes 30 games in total, spread over three months. There's something for everyone, from realistic racing in DiRT Rally to the heart-pounding action of SAMS.

You can also test your military strategy in Make War, explore stylish dungeons in AVA, and enjoy endless laughs in Goat Simulator. Other big names include Dragon Hunter, Cybercube, Creepy Vision, F1 2018, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine.

All these titles have great reviews on Steam, and you get instant access every month as a subscriber. Order now for $49.99 to start playing!

Prices subject to change

