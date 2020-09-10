If you're learning how to create, it's important to have the necessary tools. You wouldn't expect a painting to paint without a brush, and likewise, you shouldn't expect to be able to easily create digital content without the right computers, accessories, and so on.
No matter what kind of content you're creating, there should be something on this list for you. Check out the gear that every content creation student needs below.
- Content of all kinds: Apple iPad Pro 11-inch
- The best stylus ever: Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
- Mirrorless magic: Sony A6000
- Power and performance: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro
- Crystal-clear audio: Audio Technica AT2035
- Recording with ease: PreSonus AudioBox 96 USB
The iPad Pro is a wonder of modern computing. With an 11-inch touch display, a powerful A12Z processor, and a beautiful 120Hz ProMotion display, the iPad Pro is perfect for graphic designers, digital artists, and even video and music creators who want something to use on the go. Sure, it's a little more expensive than other iPad models, but as a creator who could probably use a little extra oomph, it's well-worth the cash.
The best stylus ever: Apple Pencil (2nd generation)
If you do go for the iPad Pro, then perhaps one of the first things you should buy with it is the second-generation Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil beautifully attaches magnetically to the side of the iPad, where it charges wirelessly, plus it has a latency of only 9ms, which helps make it feel natural and smooth. It's the perfect stylus for digital artists.
Mirrorless magic: Sony A6000
If you're a photographer or videographer that wants some serious quality without breaking the bank, then Sony's Alpha series is probably the way to go. The A6000 boasts fast continuous shooting, extensive features, and a classy design. This particular model doesn't come with a lens, so you'll need to buy one separately, but there are tons of available lenses out there.
Power and performance: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro
The MacBook Pro has been the go-to for creators for years now -- and for good reason. The computer supports a huge range of professional apps, including video, audio, and photography apps, plus its ease-of-use means that your tools will never get in the way of creation. This model comes with an ultra-powerful Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive, which should be more than enough oomph for the majority of users.
Crystal-clear audio: Audio Technica AT2035
If you're in the audio world, then you need a solid do-it-all microphone. The Audio Technica AT2035 is a great choice for recording vocals, guitars, and anything else -- including recording podcasts. The microphone also has built-in features to help you tweak your sound, including a switchable 80Hz high-pass filter and a 10dB pad for those especially-loud situations.
Recording with ease: PreSonus AudioBox 96 USB
For a great audio interface to use with that fancy Audio Technica microphone, it's worth considering the PreSonus AudioBox 96 USB. This interface connects to your computer through USB 2.0, and has two microphone preamps built into it, with both headphone and external monitoring features, and a small build to make it easy to take on the road.
Create, create, create
No matter what your field, these tools should be perfect for creation students. Some of them are a little pricy, but they're well-worth the cash, while others on the list punch well above their price range.
If you're a visual artist, considering getting the 11-inch iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil. If you're a photographer or videographer, the Sony A6000 mirrorless camera is a great way to go. If you're an audio artist, then the PreSonus AudioBox 96 USB and the Audio Technica AT2035 are a powerful combination. And no matter what field you create in, a powerful MacBook Pro is worth looking into.
