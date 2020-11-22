It only takes one slip to break your iPhone, so backing up your photos and files online is a smart move. While some providers are pretty expensive, Degoo Premium offers secure long-term storage at an affordable price. In a special iMore offer, you can currently jump on the 1TB lifetime plan for only $49.99 — that is over 90% off full price.

Whether it's precious family photos or vital tax documents, some files are just too important to lose. Providing more cloud storage than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, Degoo is a neat solution.

To back up your files with this service, you simply visit the web app on desktop or download the mobile app (iOS and Android). All your data is secured with AES-256 encryption, and you have the option to replicate the backup for additional peace of mind.

Once your files are online, you can access them on any device and easily share them with friends. The mobile app also has automatic file change detection.

You would normally end up paying $900 for lifetime storage, but this deal brings the price down to just $49.99.

