Source: StackCommerce
There are literally hundreds of portable speakers to choose from nowadays. While the big brands tempt us with bright colors, others try to sell genuine quality. Enter the TREBLAB HD7, a compact Bluetooth speaker with rich 360° sound, 25 hours of battery life, and IPX6 water resistance. In a special iMore deal, it's now only $49.99.
Rated at 4.5 stars on Amazon, this tiny boombox only measures 6.2 inches long and 2.5 inches deep. However, the HD7 pumps out impressive sound in all directions.
You get 12W to play with, while the cylindrical shape ensures you can hear the music from both sides. The TREBLAB speaker also offers true wireless stereo with a hint of surround sound.
The HD7 connects to your phone via Bluetooth, and offers up to 25 hours of playback on a full charge. The shockproof IPX6 case can handle outdoor adventures, while built-in controls help you skip and pause at will.
It normally retails for $79, but you can get the TREBLAB HD7 today for only $49.99.
