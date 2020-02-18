Keeping your data nicely filed and organized is a noble pursuit but one that most people simply don't have the time or patience to consistently adhere to. As such, many of us have to skip between folders, apps, and bookmarked cloud storage accounts to figure out where exactly we put that editable W-9 PDF. It's a chore, but Rethink Files was designed to make it easier.
Rethink Files is a universal file manager for all of your apps and folders. In one streamlined interface, you can unite your OneDrive, Outlook, Zoho Docs, and more apps (even Slack!) so you can seamlessly access files when you need them. Rethink Files provides rich previews for more than 100 different file types and provides you with 2TB of secure, AES 256-bit encrypted cloud storage, making it the kind of centralized file system you need to stay on top of your digital life. With everything in one place, you can drastically improve your workflow, saving you time. Better yet, it's significantly more cost-effective than many cloud services.
Keep your data private and accessible. While other cloud storage solutions may cost thousands for 2TB of storage, Rethink Files is on sale now for just $49.
Prices subject to change.
An Animal Crossing Direct is coming on February 20!
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Goldenerre's Classic Link Bracelet turns your Apple Watch into jewelry
Who says the Apple Watch has to have a band that looks like, well, a watch band? Goldenerre takes the link bracelet to the next level with this elegant bracelet band.
Kuo expects 'tens of millions' of AirTag UWB tags to be produced this year
Apple's iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro already include UWB tags, but AirTags are where it's at. Ming-Chi Kuo believes huge numbers of them will be produced this year.
Secure your home, and add a little Alexa magic with these smart locks
If you're looking for smart locks that work with Alexa, you've come to the right place. These items will help you secure your home by simply using your voice.