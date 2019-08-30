It seems like apps and movies require bigger file sizes each year, which makes running out of hard drive storage pretty common. Luckily, that doesn’t mean you have to haul a clunky external drive to store your excess files. All you need is the perfect cloud storage plan, and we’ve lined up 4 Labor Day deals from cloud storage providers. You’ll also get an extra 15% off using offer code SAVE15STORAGE. Koofr Cloud Storage Plan: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $270 The Deal: $19.99 for 25GB Labor Day Price: $16.99 At 25GB of lifetime storage, this plan is perfect if you need extra storage space on your phone or an extra cloud drive for small files. You can access Koofr Cloud Storage through web or mobile app and even sync it to other popular cloud services like Dropbox or Google Drive. Additionally, subscribers get a copy of Koofr Duplicate finder, which saves you hard drive space by scanning your drives for duplicate files that can be removed. Thunder Drive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $1,200 The Deal: $59 for 2TB Labor Day Price: $50.15 If you plan on uploading music, movies, family photos, and a system backup or two, 2TB of cloud storage is more than enough. Thunder Drive offers 2TB of storage that’s secured by 256-bit AES encryption. Once uploaded to the cloud, you can organize your files in Thunder Drive with folders and even share them with your friends with private links. Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Plan

MSRP: $3,600 The Deal: $99.99 Labor Day Price: $84.99 2TB is plenty, but enthusiasts that create multiple system backups for multiple devices will eat through it quickly. In that case, Degoo Premium offers a whopping 10TB of 256-bit AES-secured cloud storage. Additionally, each backup you upload to the cloud will be replicated in the event of one backup failing, giving you extra peace of mind. Finally, Degoo will sync to your system to detect and automatically update your backups so that you don’t have to keep making backups every few months. Zoolz Cloud Backup: 1TB of Cloud Backup with Multiuser Access