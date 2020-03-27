Exercise is something that we all need, but also something that most of us dread. But breaking a sweat is integral to boosting our immune system, which we all need — especially now. But since most gyms across the country are temporarily shut down, we have no choice but to make our homes double as makeshift fitness centers.

If you're not keen on relying on your trainer's free Instagram lives for workouts, you can get your fitness fix with these apps:

iBodyFit Premium Diet & Workout Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Ranked #1 in online fitness by TopTenReviews.com, the iBodyFit Premium Plan nets you over 400 online workout programs, all of which are designed to help you get in shape no matter where you are. If you're goal-oriented, you can choose between the 4-week Fat Burner workout plan, the 8-week Muscle Toner plan, and the 12-week Beach Bod Shredder plan. And to complement the workouts, you also get access to custom diets and grocery lists so you can eat better, too. On top of all these, you also get daily support and feedback from trainers. Get a lifetime subscription on sale for $49.99.

The Complete Fitness Trainer Certification Bundle: Beginner to Advanced

Now if you're already a fitness buff but want to become a trainer in the post-corona era, this training bundle will show you the ropes. From weight loss coaching to health and wellness coaching to fitness training, it has all the resources you need to build a career in helping people improve their lives. There's even a digital marketing course included, which helps you market your fitness training business after you get certified. Get the bundle on sale today for $29.

Project HASIKO 28-Day Total Body Wellness Program: Lifetime Access