Exercise is something that we all need, but also something that most of us dread. But breaking a sweat is integral to boosting our immune system, which we all need — especially now. But since most gyms across the country are temporarily shut down, we have no choice but to make our homes double as makeshift fitness centers.
If you're not keen on relying on your trainer's free Instagram lives for workouts, you can get your fitness fix with these apps:
iBodyFit Premium Diet & Workout Plan: Lifetime Subscription
Ranked #1 in online fitness by TopTenReviews.com, the iBodyFit Premium Plan nets you over 400 online workout programs, all of which are designed to help you get in shape no matter where you are. If you're goal-oriented, you can choose between the 4-week Fat Burner workout plan, the 8-week Muscle Toner plan, and the 12-week Beach Bod Shredder plan. And to complement the workouts, you also get access to custom diets and grocery lists so you can eat better, too. On top of all these, you also get daily support and feedback from trainers. Get a lifetime subscription on sale for $49.99.
The Complete Fitness Trainer Certification Bundle: Beginner to Advanced
Now if you're already a fitness buff but want to become a trainer in the post-corona era, this training bundle will show you the ropes. From weight loss coaching to health and wellness coaching to fitness training, it has all the resources you need to build a career in helping people improve their lives. There's even a digital marketing course included, which helps you market your fitness training business after you get certified. Get the bundle on sale today for $29.
Project HASIKO 28-Day Total Body Wellness Program: Lifetime Access
Want to find your zen? Project HASIKO is a 28-day total body well-being program that empowers you to become your best self. Over 4 weeks, it delivers 60-minute morning sessions that integrate the best of pilates, yoga, and meditation, so you can start your day with enhanced energy levels and feel resilient to stress. With continued practice, expect to have a brighter mood, better health, and a stronger relationship with yourself. Grab it on sale for $39.
TMAC FITNESS Beginner & Advanced Workouts: Lifetime Membership
Now if you're working from home and can't find the time to squeeze in a full workout between your typhoon of Zoom meetings, TMAC FITNESS offers 20-minute no-equipment body workouts to accommodate your busy schedule. Each ends with a brief meditation, allowing you to go back to work feeling revitalized. It also features weekly recipe suggestions and yoga videos that you can do when you have free time. It's on sale now for only $214.
Ideal for the more intense folk, Crush Fit involves four 60-day, 3-phase interactive programs that help you build lean muscle and gain strength, as well as burn fat and harden up. Most of the workouts pack a serious punch, so get ready to break a sweat. There's even a program designed to develop your booty, perfect for those who love to put in the extra twerk. No pun intended. Get the bundle on sale for $39.
Live Streaming Fitness: Lifetime Subscription
If you miss the feeling of being in a live class, Live Streaming Fitness offers a great alternative. You'll get daily live streaming and on-demand fitness classes that range from yoga, cardio, strength training, and specialized workouts. Plus, you also get cooking and nutrition classes that can help you prep better meals, as well as access to certified nutritionists that can dispense advice on food, meal plans, and weight loss. A lifetime subscription is on sale now for $79.
