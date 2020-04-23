When it comes to using the major operating systems—Windows and iOS— you can't often have the best of both worlds. Many iOS apps are not compatible with Windows machines, let alone mimic the look and feel of Apple's intuitive interface on a Windows device. Luckily, this doesn't mean that you can no longer run iOS programs on Windows. iPadian has found a workaround.

iPadian is a state-of-the-art simulator that replicates the appearance, design, and functionality of an Apple device. Without requiring you to install any additional program, it automatically overlays itself over your desktop, giving you immediate access to an aesthetic-pleasing interface that you'll momentarily forget that you're not actually using an iPad.

Here's a sneak peek:

While iPadian doesn't grant you access to the Apple App Store, it has its own marketplace of over 300 of today's most popular apps, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. Reiterating praises from MakeUseOf, iPadian "simulates the look and feel of an iOS device and at the least, it's like using iOS skins for Windows, with the added bonus of actually being able to use a couple of popular apps."

Join the more than 8 million happy users enjoying the convenience iPadian delivers. A lifetime subscription usually retails for $25, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $9.99.