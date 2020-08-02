From online advertisers to political campaigns, it seems like everyone wants a piece of your personal data nowadays. Reclaiming your privacy can seem like an impossible task — but there are tools that can make it happen. The Premium Mobile Privacy Lifetime Subscription Bundle brings together two of the best, offering lifetime access for just $49.99.
Rated at 4.6 stars on the App Store, Hushed lets you set up a private second phone line for order forms, replying to ads, and more. This means you shouldn't get robocalls on your main number. What's more, Hushed numbers are fully functional — you get 1,000 mins or 6,000 messages a year.
For online privacy, the bundle also includes Hola VPN Plus. Used by over 10 million people, this service helps you stay anonymous online. Hola uses strong encryption to keep your data safe, and you can connect to servers around the world to bypass local restrictions.
Lifetime access to these apps is worth $867, but you can get the combined deal now for just $49.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Review: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the version of the game you'll want
Thinking about getting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for your Nintendo Switch? Is it worth getting despite how it's not a completely new game? We'll explain.
Apple's new gift cards now work in Apple Stores and in the App Store
After years of offering two different types of gift cards – one for stores, one for digital services – Apple has now brought them both together.
Apple confirms that the launch of the iPhone 12 will be delayed
In its Q3 2020 earnings call with investors, Apple confirmed that its 2020 lineup of iPhones will launch “a few weeks later” than usual.
Keep your Apple Watch Series 4 or 5 safe with these great cases
You’ve got a gorgeous new watch; snag a case to keep it pristine.