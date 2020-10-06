Planning on building a website or launching a startup? The Eureka Hosting & Storage Lifetime Subscription Bundle contains everything you need for the one-time price of $99.
Normally speaking, you would expect to pay $100–$150 a year for solid web hosting. On top of that, you need to make sure you have a backup of your website and all related content in case anything goes wrong.
For any aspiring founder, this bundle provides a much more affordable alternative. It includes lifetime service on the EurekaHost Solo Plan, which allows you to host one domain on LiteSpeed Web Server.
This system offers reliable uptime, with the option to use a website builder or install WordPress. EurekaHost can also adapt to spikes in traffic and neutralize DDoS attacks, with 24/7 support available if you need it.
For backups and content delivery, the bundle provides 1TB of cloud storage from EurekaDrive. Your files are protected by SSL, with 30-day file recovery.
This package deal is worth $844 in total, but you can get the bundle now for just $99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Up Spell is an addictive word game by former Apple engineer Ken Kocienda
Word games are fun, right? We can all agree on that. Former Apple developer Ken Kocienda certainly does because he's made one. And it's addictive!
Philips Hue is testing HomeKit Adaptive Lighting in Germany
Apple announced HomeKit Adaptive Lighting during WWDC back in June and only now are we seeing a light manufacturer test it with users.
Here's everything we know about the iPhone 12 so far
With the iPhone 12 reportedly just weeks away, here's everything we currently know about Apple's next flagship lineup!
Great bands for your Space Gray Apple Watch
Your new Space Gray Apple Watch will thank you for any of these bands that will complement its dark hue. We've put together a list that includes everything from sporty style to fine leather bands.