They say an artist is only as good as his tools. For digital artists, Corel has always made some of the most trusted and powerful tools for creating digital artwork from your computer. Corel Painter 2019 is the latest version of Corel's popular line of home software studio for sketching and painting. The software is compatible with both Windows and Mac and is also compatible along with Wacom tablets and devices as well as devices that support the Real-Time Stylus.

Corel Painter 2019 is regularly priced at $429 but through iMore Digital Offers, you can get it for 41% off that price — a savings of over $200!

With Corel Painter 2019, you get a variety of brushes and media to create with, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, and ink wash paints along with pencils, pens, charcoal, pastels, chalks and a variety of blenders. You'll also get to choose from a variety of paper textures or canvases, and from there you can let your imagination and creativity run free. And there's also a feature that lets you turn any photo into a beautiful digital painting.

If you've been frustrated with Adobe's subscription services for its popular programs, Corel is a great option and you won't find a better deal on this software anywhere else! Plus, you'll get lifetime access to Corel Painter with only one purchase!

If you're looking for the best painter program out there, Corel Painter 2019 will let you express your artist nature in a way you never thought possible!

