App bundles are a great way to pick up software for less. With The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle, you get 12 award-winning apps including Parallels Desktop Pro, Luminar 4, and other big names. It's worth $1,266, but you can get the bundle today for just $41.99 with promo code CMSAVE40.

Whether you have just bought a Mac or you want to upgrade an older machine, this bundle has you covered. The included apps can help to boost your productivity and the overall functionality of your Apple machine.

The headliners are Parallels Desktop Pro and Luminar 4. The former allows you to run Windows software within macOS, used by over seven million people. The latter is a powerful photo editor with AI-powered tools; it has won countless industry awards.

The bundle also includes PDFpenPro 12, which helps you edit documents with ease, and a lifetime subscription to Goose VPN. Rated at 4.6 stars on the App Store, BusyCal 3 is a powerful alternative to the default calendar app, while uTalk helps you learn one of 140 languages.

Order now to get 12 top Mac apps using promo code CMSAVE40 to get these apps and more for just $41.99.

