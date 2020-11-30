(StackCommerce)
App bundles are a great way to pick up software for less. With The Official Cyber Monday Mac Bundle, you get 12 award-winning apps including Parallels Desktop Pro, Luminar 4, and other big names. It's worth $1,266, but you can get the bundle today for just $41.99 with promo code CMSAVE40.
Whether you have just bought a Mac or you want to upgrade an older machine, this bundle has you covered. The included apps can help to boost your productivity and the overall functionality of your Apple machine.
The headliners are Parallels Desktop Pro and Luminar 4. The former allows you to run Windows software within macOS, used by over seven million people. The latter is a powerful photo editor with AI-powered tools; it has won countless industry awards.
The bundle also includes PDFpenPro 12, which helps you edit documents with ease, and a lifetime subscription to Goose VPN. Rated at 4.6 stars on the App Store, BusyCal 3 is a powerful alternative to the default calendar app, while uTalk helps you learn one of 140 languages.
Order now to get 12 top Mac apps using promo code CMSAVE40 to get these apps and more for just $41.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Apple picks up a $12 million fine over claims of iPhone water resistance
Apple is in the dog house in Italy after it picked up a fine over the way it advertises iPhones and their water resistance.
Get the Aviary Twitter app for just $1.99, today only!
You haven't lived until you've used a third-party Twitter app like Aviary. You want to live, don't you?
Apple's Cyber Monday iPhone SE sale essentially makes the price $290
The iPhone SE is already an incredible price, even without any discounts, but with Apple's Black Friday sale, you can get one for a song.
Looking for a Nintendo Switch bundle? Here are all of them
If you want more than just a Nintendo Switch. If you want to get the biggest bang for your buck and hit the ground running, you need a bundle pack.