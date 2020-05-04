Now that you've likely transitioned into a WFH set up—at least for the time being—you're probably faced with the age-old dilemma that you thought you have long escaped: the wire spaghetti. Without the convenience of office bankrolled products at home, you are once again left to figure out how to get rid of the pesky cables plaguing your workspace. But instead of hassling yourself with possible solutions, allow us to present you with an easy workaround: the ChargeHub X3: 3-Port USB SuperCharger.

Best of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Awardee by iPhone Life Magazine, ChargeHub X3 is a 3-port USB charger that is capable of fueling three devices fast and simultaneously, using only a single power supply. That means you can charge your smartphone, tablet, and AirPods all at the same time without dealing with tangled cords.

Here it is in action:

It boasts SmartSpeed technology, delivering the quickest possible charge up to 2.4 amps per port with an impressive 25 watts of total power. It has also passed the most stringent testing to ensure product quality, safety, and durability, giving you the peace of mind that your connected gadgets will remain safe.

With the ChargeHub X3 in tow, you're effectively eliminating the need for excess cables, multiple outlet usage, and clunky power strips—cable management has never been easier. It usually retails for $29.99, but with the code LIMITLESS25, you can enjoy an additional 25% off.