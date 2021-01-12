Source: StackCommerce

Workout videos are great at home. But what about when you're running or at the park? Enter Auro, the app that offers over 700 fitness audibles. You can get a one-year subscription today for $29.99.

Most of us spend way too much time looking at screens every week. Your workout should be a good time to escape.

With Auro, you can put your phone away. Rated at 4.3 stars on Google Play, this app delivers training sessions through podcasts and other audio tracks.

The content comes from expert personal trainers, who guide you through every exercise. You can also connect your favorite music streaming service to hear your workout playlist in the background.

To measure your progress, Auro syncs with your fitness tracker. The app is compatible with more than 20 devices.

As a subscriber, you get access to over 700 audibles, over 1,000 videos, and 50 new workouts each month.

Order today for just $29.99 to get your one-year subscription, normally priced at $59.

Prices subject to change