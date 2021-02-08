Source: StackCommerce
To travel with a MacBook, your iPhone, and other devices, you would normally have to pack multiple chargers. But with the Mopoint 65W GaN PD Charger, you can power all your devices from one pocket-sized accessory. It even comes with adapter pins for worldwide sockets. Right now, it's 14% off MSRP at $42.99.
Billed as the world's smallest 65W PD charger, the Mopoint is shorter than a credit card and just 1.2 inches thick. On one side, it has foldable pins for US wall sockets. On the other side, you can attach your devices to two USB PD outputs and a regular USB port.
The Mopoint is capable of charging up to three devices with impressive speed. It also protects your devices from overheating and short-circuiting, and the outer shell always stays below 60°C.
Rated at 4.6 stars on Amazon, this Kickstarter graduate also comes with adapters for EU, UK, and AU sockets. It's the perfect accessory for anyone who likes traveling light.
It's normally priced at $49, but you can get the charger today for just $42.99.
