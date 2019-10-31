The Apple Mac is one of the most popular and attractive computers on the market, and for good reason. They have a sleek build and streamlined features, but the true magic behind Mac’s success is macOS, which is designed for both creators and your average end-user. This makes it the perfect home computer for family use. If you’re worried about the steep price, you can get your very own 21.5-inch iMac for just $349.

This is a certified refurbished Apple iMac, but don’t let that fool you; it’s been rigorously tested by Apple technicians to be free of defects, so you’ll essentially get a brand new iMac for a fraction of the price. This model contains a dual-core Intel i3 processor and 4GB of memory, which is more than enough for word processing, productivity, and multimedia usage. It’s also packed with 250GB of SATA storage to store all of your apps, photos, videos, and more. Finally, this iMac contains Radeon HD 6750M, allowing you to play games with stunning graphical fidelity.

If you’ve always wanted an iMac but were driven away by Apple’s crazy prices, then this refurbished iMac is the way to go for just $349, down from $1,199.

