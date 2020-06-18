Every phone and tablet comes with a charging cable, but it's usually far too short and easy to break. Instead of soldiering on with the original, it makes sense to upgrade. The Crave USB-A to USB-C Cable is a great option. This three-foot cable has a braided nylon sheath, making it durable and difficult to knot. It also has surge protection built in, and you can get it now for just $11.99.
Rated at 4.9 stars on Amazon, this charging upgrade is perfect for powering your mobile devices. Measuring three times longer than the cables supplied by most manufacturers, it allows you to use your phone without hunching over a wall socket.
In spite of that extra length, it's almost impossible to tangle this cable thanks to the nylon braiding. The material flexes easily, but can't bend back on itself. This also means it should last longer. In tests, these cables have been bent over 5,000 times without any problems.
The cable comes with a 12-month warranty, and it works with a wide variety of USB-C devices.
It's normally priced at $19.99, but you can pick it up now for just $11.99 with this deal.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
‘Defending Jacob’ cast and creators to take part in a Variety Q&A on July 1
The cast and crew of hit Apple TV+ show "Defending Jacob" will take part in an exclusive Q&A session with Variety on July 1.
Leaked photos of Apple's AirPower reboot shared by Jon Prosser
Jon Prosser has shared new photos of Apple's rumored AirPower reboot, dubbed project 'C68'.
South Korea's FTC will allow Apple to plan to fix anti-competitive behavior
Apple has won a small victory in South Korea, with the company now allowed to put forward measures that it believes will limit its exposure to claims it is anti-competitive.
Every Joy-Con controller color plus some customization options!
They probably weren't available at first, but nowadays you can find Joy-Cons in every color under the rainbow.