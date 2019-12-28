As 2019 comes to a close, we’re looking back on some of the best apps and subscription deals of the year that you can still get on sale. From password managers to language apps, we’ve rounded up a number of powerful tools that can help you put your best foot forward in 2020. Read on for details:
MSRP: $50 | Sale Price: $25 (49% off)
Save up to 90% off domestic and international flights with multiple airlines when you sign up for these premium subscriptions.
2. Seobility All-In-One SEO Software & Tools: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $1890 | Sale Price: $29 (98% off)
SEObility will help you boost your website’s rankings and gain more traffic across the board.
MSRP: $200 | Sale Price: $20 (90% off)
Never forget another password again with this streamlined password manager that safely stores all of your login information.
MSRP: $85 | Sale Price: $20 (76% off)
This award-winning platform lets you learn a new language the easy way, thanks to fun and intuitive exercises and games.
5. Storeshock WordPress Themes & Elements: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $499 | Sale Price: $59 (88% off)
Create pro-level websites without having to write a single line of code with these WordPress themes and templates.
MSRP: $299 | Sale Price: $189 (36% off)
Rosetta Stone combines an intuitive curriculum with speech recognition tech to get you learning new languages faster.
7. Scopio Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Subscription
MSRP: $1740 | Sale Price: $29 (98% off)
Whether you’re designing a website or launching an ad campaign, you can spruce up any design project with a lifetime subscription to this massive trove of royalty-free stock photography.
MSRP: $347 | Sale Price: $29 (91% off)
Providing you with concise summaries of today’s top reads, 12min helps you power through books at work and in your personal life in just 12 minutes.
MSRP: $900 | Sale Price: $50 (94% off)
This service allows you to securely store and backup everything from single files to entire hard drives with terabytes of lifetime cloud storage space available for a steal.
MSRP: $500 | Sale Price: $39 (92% off)
Safeguard your data and privacy in 2020 with this award-winning VPN that allows you to browse without restrictions for life.
Prices are subject to change.
