Your computer can only house so much data. Between your collection of movies, music, PDFs, and pictures of your cat, it's only a matter of time until it gets overloaded with so much content that you would need a separate storage device to transfer some of them. And for that, you need a reliable external hard drive that can safe-keep all your data.

Garnering an impressive 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon, the Fantom Drives GFORCE 3.1 is more than capable of storing your essential files, photos, videos, programs, and more. It provides a generous 2TB storage to handle everything and boasts a 10Gbps transfer speed for blazing-fast user efficiency. To make sure that your files remain safe and sound, it's equipped with shock-resistant, rugged aluminum construction for maximum durability. It's also extremely compact and comes with USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables for ultimate convenience.

Usually retailing for $139.95, this portable hard drive is now on sale in your choice of color — black or silver — for only $109.99. That's a savings of 21 percent.