Incipio's been sporting iPhone cases since the very beginning, and the iPhone 11 is no exception. Their lineage continues with the DualPro case, which offers dual-layer protection capable of withstanding drops of up to 10 feet. Verizon locked down an exclusive deal to carry the DualPro case, and digging into the case's features, you can see why they'd want to.

The scratch resistant outer shell provides hard protection against scratches, while the shock-absorbing inner core gently swaddles your iPhone 11 with the care of a doting mother. The raised bezel provides protection for the display, and the whole package stays slim enough that you can still charge wirelessly.

Even if you're not rocking the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, Incipio offers the DualPro case for the iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone 8 at Verizon.

For those of you that are just settling into your new iPhone 11, you'll want to cover it up before it starts accumulating nicks and scratches (nevermind a shattered screen).