Wondershare announces Filmora 12 with ChatGPT integration

The real secret of artificial intelligence is that it was never meant to replace human intelligence. AI will always be at its best when paired with human intelligence. It truly shines when it helps people work harder, smarter, and better.

The recently-released Filmora 12 exemplifies this fact. The latest version of Wondershare's leading video editor, Filmora 12 is the first software of its kind to integrate ChatGPT. Available as a plugin within the editing interface, the AI chatbot enables a feature known as Swift Script.

Videographers can use Swift Script to streamline the copyediting process, generating everything from video scripts to social media captions without having to leave Filmora. Wondershare's intent with this feature is to empower video creators, allowing them to create better, more engaging content with much greater efficiency. In a recent press release , Wondershare CEO Tobee Wu called the integration "a game changer for video editing."

"By integrating this plug-in into our software, we are providing our users with an innovative solution to improve their creative efficiency," Wu explained. "Whether you are a business owner, creator, influencer, or professional videographer, Filmora plus ChatGPT boosts efficiency by generating text content without leaving the Filmora editing platform, streamlining the editing process and enhancing video content."

What's the big deal about ChatGPT?

(Image credit: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/ai-generated-robot-android-future-7854427/ )

Unless you've been living under a rock, there's a good chance you've at least heard of ChatGPT. After all, the chatbot has basically been on the lips of every tech journalist for the past several months. What you might not know, however, is what makes ChatGPT so exceptional.

After all, chatbots have actually been around since at least the 1960s . These days, they're most commonly seen in customer support — and nearly 86 percent of people prefer dealing with human agents . That figure speaks to exactly how intelligent the average chatbot tends to be.

ChatGPT is different. Trained by developer OpenAI on an absolutely staggering volume of web data, the chatbot is capable of remarkably humanlike conversation. Believe it or not, that's actually the bare minimum of what ChatGPT can accomplish.

Since the generative AI was first made public in December, people have used it in a ton of fascinating ways (and also some unscrupulous ones ):

Creating a logo

Generating 3D animation

Composing a song

Creating malware

Talking to matches on dating apps

Writing a basic novel

Solving programming bugs

Creating job applications

This versatility is largely thanks to GPT, the proprietary language model on which ChatGPT operates. Earlier this year, OpenAI actually released a new iteration of the model, known as GPT-4 . According to the developer, this update makes ChatGPT more creative, more collaborative, better at understanding concepts, and capable of accepting visual input.

With this in mind, it's not hard to see why Wondershare opted to integrate it into Filmora 12.

Better Video Through AI

ChatGPT isn't the only way Filmora 12 is leveraging artificial intelligence, either. Wondershare has introduced several AI-driven features into the video editing software, each of which empowers videographers in its own way.

AI Smart Cutout

Intended to make it easier for videographers to remove unwanted elements from frames and clips, AI Smart Cutout intelligently identifies the boundaries of each object in a video. Users can select, remove, or edit elements with a single click or refine the cutout on a frame-by-frame basis. The software also provides users with four different ways to preview and modify their selection, including Overlay, Transparency Grid, Transparency Black, or Alpha Mode.

Potential use cases for this feature include:

Motion tracking

In-video callouts and labels

Background effects

Visual effects

AI Audio Stretch

A close cousin to Filmora's Auto Beat Sync, AI Audio Stretch retimes and rearranges audio tracks to match your video length, saving you potentially hours of cutting and editing. With just a click and a drag, you can retime music to fit nearly any duration. More importantly, you can do so without any quality loss.

AI Audio Denoise

Background noise is the bane of every videographer. You'll probably be happy to know, then, that Filmora 12 comes with a way to effortlessly remove it. AI Audio Denoise combines multiple algorithms to provide you with three separate noise reduction options, each of which can be refined to your exact specifications:

AI Voice Enhancement

Reverb Reduction

Hiss Reduction

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Wondershare has explored the role of AI in the video creation process, either — Filmora 12 also carries over a few AI-driven features from previous versions of the software:

Auto Reframe for automatic video resizing

AI Portrait, which intelligently removes the background from video clips to focus on the human actors

Instant Mode, which enables the creation of a full video with a single click

Experience the power of AI in video editing

(Image credit: Wondershare)

Wondershare has always strived to be a leader in digital creativity, and Filmora 12 definitely reflects that ambition. Previous editions of Filmora already supercharged video production with a range of quality of life and AI features. Filmora 12 builds on this foundation and makes video production smarter than it's ever been — and it's only going to keep getting smarter.

Wondershare Filmora is available for purchase starting at $49.99 per year via Wondershare . It's compatible with iPhone, iPad, Windows PC, Mac, Android Phones, and Android Tablets.