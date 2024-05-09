Unleash your iPad’s full power with these stunning new accessories

Thanks to its versatility in creative and productive uses, the iPad has become a staple in many people’s lives. When we think of the iPad’s usefulness, however, we’re inclined to immediately think about the apps we install and use on a daily basis. While it’s true that our favorite apps have a big role to play in how we experience our iPads, we can’t overlook the value of high-quality accessories. With the latest lineup of iPad accessories from ESR , we can fully unleash the power of our favorite tablet.

Be productive and protective with ESR

With ESR accessories for your iPad, you can transform your iPad to make the absolute most of its capabilities. The Shift Magnetic Case from ESR can give you the freedom to do it all with your iPad while keeping it safe and secure regardless of how you choose to use it. The Shift Magnetic Case is a Red Dot winner for 2023, thanks to its game-changing design that lets you utilize 6 unique use modes with a variety of adjustable viewing angles.

Whether you’re watching your favorite movies in landscape mode or prefer vertical short form content, you can quickly and easily switch your user mode with the Shift Magnetic case without compromising the protection afforded by the lightweight, detachable magnetic cover. The ESR Shift Magnetic Case is available for the iPad Pro 13 , iPad Pro 11 , iPad Air 13 , and iPad Air 11 with prices starting at $42.99.

If you’re looking to protect your investment in your iPad but add additional functionality, ESR’s Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case 360 may be for you. This sleek, detachable book-style case offers multiple viewing positions for your iPad along with an added keyboard powered by Bluetooth connectivity. The Rebound keyboard case gives you easy hands-on access with a book-style flap, with much of the same functionality found in the Shift case.

The iPad can be positioned in portrait or landscape mode, and the protective cover even offers a raised screen view for improved posture while typing. Meanwhile, a multifunctional trackpad provides support for tap, pinch, and swipe for precision navigational input. The Magnetic Keyboard case is backlit, with 7 color options and 3 brightness levels, and supports the Apple Pencil 2. The 500mAH battery charges in 3 hours and 10 minutes and can be used 2 hours a day with keyboard lighting off for up to 3 months or up to 1 week when lighting is on.

The Rebound magnetic keyboard case is available for the iPad Air 13 , the iPad Pro 11 , the iPad Air 11 , and the iPad Pro 13 with prices starting at $109.99.

Be creative and protective with ESR

Of course, it doesn’t do much to protect the back of your iPad and then leave the front glass exposed to the elements. ESR can help expand protection to the screen of your iPad with two options for screen protectors.

For those more creatively inclined who don’t feel the need to enlist military grade materials, there is the ESR Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector . This protector is geared toward artists and creatives who want a professional-level drawing surface for their iPad while still protecting from drops and scratches. The Paper-feel magnetic screen protector features magnetic edges with 3,000g of holding force, making it stable and reliable while also being easy to use when you want to get the most out of your original display.

The protective envelope keeps the paper-feel screen protector in good condition until it is time to use it again. It is also compatible with the Armorite Screen Protector, in case you go really hard while in the creative zone. The paper-feel magnetic screen protector prevents glare and keeps your screen clean and clear without disrupting your workflow. The ESR Paper-feel Magnetic Screen Protector is available for the iPad Pro 13 and the iPad Pro 11 , with prices starting at $15.99.

The ESR Armorite Screen Protector is the toughest tempered-glass protector on the market, featuring military-grade, SGS-certified materials designed to be 10x stronger than the competition. The manufacturing process involves triple strengthening the screen protector, ensuring that your iPad can resist up to 110-pounds of force at the edge. These protectors are tempered for 4 hours to pass a 4-foot ball drop test, and ultra-hard to withstand up to 10,000 scratches. The Armorite screen protectors are available for the iPad Pro 13 and the iPad Pro 11 , starting at $16.99.

Protective screen covers aren’t the only way that ESR can help unleash the creative power of your iPad. The new ESR Digital Pencil Pro is a premium iPad stylus that supports fast USB-C charging and magnetic wireless charging. The Digital Pencil Pro works right out of the box with your iPad, there is no need to pair it before you can start creating. The 1.5 mm precision nib is highly conductive, giving you smooth, strong marks when drawing or note-taking on your iPad with no lag. Plus, it comes in three unique colors, so it's as stylish as it is functional. The Digital Pencil Pro is available on Amazon for $23.99 .

ESR accessories make iPads better

ESR is the #1 Brand of MagSafe accessories on Amazon, producing high quality and aesthetically pleasing mobile accessories since 2009. More than 100 million people worldwide depend on ESR’s range of products, from wireless chargers to MagSafe-approved accessories, to enhance and improve the way they interact with their favorite Apple devices. ESR’s mission statement is to make tech easier and better to use, and that extends into the company’s latest line of accessories for iPads.

The way you use your iPad is distinctly unique to you, but ESR’s range of products can give you more flexibility and freedom to improve your workflow and productivity, enhance your creativity, and provide ample protection for your iPad. And they look good doing it, too.