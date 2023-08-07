ESR’s new tech gives iPhones extra fast MagSafe charging

Once upon a time, math teachers everywhere relied on the phrase “You won’t always have a calculator in your pocket!” to justify why you needed to cram the Pythagorean theorem over the weekend. They were wrong. So wrong, in fact, that we all don’t just have calculators in our pockets at all times but high powered, hand held super computers capable of gaming, streaming music, watching videos, and so much more. The downside is that smartphones require a lot of battery juice to keep them going. With so much of our lives taking place online and in the palms of our hands these days it's next to impossible to just sit your phone down somewhere and wait for it to take 8-10 hours to charge.

There’s been a lot of great advancements in charging technology including bumping up chargers to output 15W of power in an effort to speed things along, but even at that output many official MagSafe chargers can still require 8 hours to fully charge. The problem, then, is the generated heat from the act of charging your device. As the temperature of your device rises the ability for it to charge wirelessly becomes throttled. Continuing to use the phone while it is charging, especially for CPU-intensive apps like watching videos, can make matters even worse.

(Image credit: ESR)

ESR, a leading brand in mobile accessories which has been around since 2009, has two new products that address this MagSafe throttling. The new ESR 25W 3-in-1 Charger, the ESR 100W 6-in-1 Charging Station, and the ESR 15W Car Charger all include MagSafe and ESR’s new CryoBoost technology. The new CryoBoost feature on these three chargers combines Apple’s MagSafe functionality with a unique cooling system to lower the temperature of the device being charged so that it can sustain maximum charging speeds for longer, effectively lowering the time it takes to fully charge your favorite devices even when they are in use. So, where other MagSafe chargers might slow down, ESR’s can speed along to a full charge. Let’s take a closer look at what ESR’s MagSafe approved line of Cryboost charging stands and car mount have to offer.

25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost

(Image credit: ESR)

For lightning fast MagSafe charging, the 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe and CryoBoost technology can power up your favorite Apple devices in a snap and look good doing it. The small, sleek stand is made from polycarbonate, ABS, and aluminum alloy with a white finish that blends in exceptionally well among your other Apple accessories on a desk both at home or work. With a sleep-friendly Dark charging mode that turns off status lights, the 25W 3-in1 Wireless Charger can even find a place on your bedside table as it will quickly and quietly charge your devices without interrupting your nighttime routine.

The 3-in-1 Wireless charger is certified by Apple and utilizes powerful magnets to securely hold your iPhone in place—either in portrait or landscape mode—while it rapidly charges, allowing you to continue to watch videos, take calls, and answer important messages even when it's charging. Unfortunately, CPU intensive apps can lead to throttling charging speeds when you’re using your phone while charging but ESR’s MagSafe charging stand with CryoBoost technology is capable of keeping your phone below 98°F, preventing throttling while charging. This allows you to cut down the charge time on an iPhone 14 Pro to as low as 3 hours and 2 minutes when using apps or just at 2 hours when charging an iPhone 14 Pro to 100% while not in use.

(Image credit: ESR)

The 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe and CryoBoost from ESR is compatible with Apple iPhone 14/13/12 series smartphones as well as AirPods Pro/3/2, and the Apple Watch series of devices and is certified MagSafe by Apple so you can be assured that your devices are charging in the fastest, safest way possible. The MagSafe + CryoBoost 3-in-1 charger will retail for $119.99 and is available now on Amazon .

15W Car Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost

(Image credit: ESR)

Unfortunately, the need to charge your iPhone doesn’t always occur when you are at home or at work. Sometimes, you need to be able to charge on the go. Being on the road doesn’t stop you from wanting to charge your iPhone quickly and efficiently, however. The 15W Car Charger with MagSafe and CryoBoost from ESR can let you fully unlock the power of wireless charging without throttling while still featuring ESR’s Apple certified MagSafe technology, giving you high speed power output in a snap right in your vehicle.

Like its larger homebound alternative, the 15W Car Charger from ESR is made of Polycarbonate and ABS with strong magnets that are certified by Apple to be MagSafe, and it is available in a modern dark gray that will blend in nicely with most vehicles’ interior color palette. The charger’s built-in cooling fan and heat dissipating CryoBoost technology will keep your iPhone at a respectable temperature so that you can charge an iPhone 14 Pro to 100% in just 2 hours and 5 minutes even when continuing to use navigation apps during charging. Thanks to Apple certification, ESR MagSafe with CryoBoost chargers have unlocked full charging potential, allowing your phone to charge to 100% whereas other MagSafe devices stop at 94%.

The 15W Car Charger with MagSafe and CryoBoost tech will retail for $105.99 and is available now on Amazon .

100W 6-in-1-Charging Station with MagSafe + CryoBoost

(Image credit: ESR)

There’s no such thing as having one device that needs to be charged these days. ESR hasn’t forgotten about the power users with a multitude of devices and that’s why they’re currently running a campaign on Kickstarter for the upcoming 6-in-1 Charging Station. The 6-in-1 Charging Station lets you keep all of your devices together and neatly utilizes MagSafe technology combined with CryoBoost so that they can make the most of the rapid charging features currently available. Your iPhone, MacBook, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Magic Trackpad/Mouse are all compatible with the 6-in-1 Charging Station.

ESR’s charging station takes advantage of smart power distribution to automatically adjust power allocation depending on which devices are being charged, giving you the peace of mind that your devices will be ready to go when you are. The certified Apple MagSafe magnets are safe but powerful so that you can enjoy tap and go charging for your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods while the built in Gallium Nitride technology for high speed charging of your MacBook and iPad via the built in USB-C ports.

(Image credit: ESR)

The 6-in-1 Charger is built using polycarbonate, ABS and aluminum alloy in a sleek white color so that it looks good alongside your Apple products as they charge. Pre-orders for the 6-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe and CryoBoost from ESR are live now via Kickstarter with prices starting as low as $143 with units expected to begin shipping out in October.

Why choose ESR MagSafe chargers with CryoBoost

As previously mentioned, ESR was founded in 2009 and has maintained since that time that the company’s mission is to make tech easier to use. It doesn’t get much easier than simply tapping your device to a magnetized charger. The inclusion of CryoBoost technology, however, allows users of all types to harness the power of fast charging while overcoming throttled charge speeds without any extra technical knowhow. Not only is it easier to charge your iPhone with ESR’s charging stations thanks to MagSafe functionality, it's more efficient as a result of CryoBoost, as well.

And for iMore readers, ESR is making its new chargers not just cooler but also cheaper. With coupon code “ESRPR10OFF”, you can save 10% on the ESR 15W Car Charger with MagSafe + CyroBoost or 25W 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe + CryoBoost on Amazon until the end of August.