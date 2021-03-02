A great docking station can transform your productivity. Whether you simply need access to more ports, or you want to connect multiple displays into your laptop, docking stations are absolutely the way to go. But high-end USB-C ports docks are super expensive, while the vast majority of USB-C docks don't support features like dual 4K displays, or extended mode. Enter the iVANKY Dual USB-C Docking Station. The iVANKY Dual USB-C Docking Station is an inexpensive USB-C docking station that supports dual 4K monitors, comes in a sleek package, supports the Mac's extended mode, and more. It's an incredible option for those that want to expand on their MacBook's port selection. How do we know? We've been testing it for the past few days. Design If you're looking for something to put on your desk, you likely want something relatively well-designed -- and the iVANKY Dual USB-C Docking Station fits the bill. The device itself is sleek and black, and should look great on any desk. It's not overly big either -- despite the huge selection of ports on offer.

At the end of the cable, you'll find the dual-USB-C connector, which fits any recent MacBook Pro or MacBook Air laptop with side-by-side USB-C ports. It is important to note that the dock is exclusively designed for recent MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, so if you have a different computer, you may need to keep looking.

Of course, it's the docking station itself where the action happens. On one side, you'll get dual HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, two USB-A ports, and a power input -- while the other side is where you'll get two more USB-A ports. An SD card and microSD card slot, a headphone jack, a USB-C port, and a USB-C PD port. Yeah, there are a ton of ports on offer here -- and in testing we never found that we needed more than what's available in the docking station. Features The docking station is pretty high-tech under the hood too. As mentioned, the docking station supports dual 4K monitors at 60Hz, including in extended mode, which is usually a feature reserved for much more expensive USB-C ports docking stations. Those monitors can both be plugged in to the dual HDMI ports included on the docking station.

The docking station is also excellent at handling power delivery. As you would expect, it can charge the laptop it's connected to -- but you might not expect it to support charging at up to a massive 96W, with the help of the AC adapter. Also, it can charge other devices, like a smartphone, thanks to the 18W PD support. The docking station supports a range of MacBook models, and you can check out a list of the models that it supports below. * 16-inch MacBook Pro * 15-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later) * 13-inch MacBook Pro (2016 and later) * 13-inch MacBook Air (2018 and later) *Keep in mind the new M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro only officially support 1 external display. Conclusions If you're looking for a great MacBook-compatible docking station that won't break the bank and that supports a range of awesome features, the iVANKY Docking Station is the way to go. The device is well-designed and supports a range of high-end features, plus it'll keep all your devices charged up along the way. You can get the iVANKY Dual USB-C Docking Station for yourself straight from Amazon for $139.99.