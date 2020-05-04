Keeping your hands washed and germ-free has never been so important. As we continue to ride out the unexpected and increasingly worrisome coronavirus pandemic, federal and local governments are encouraging citizens to consistently wash their hands and avoid touching their faces—important sanitary measures that will undoubtedly help reduce the transmission rate of the virus.
But these standard sanitation methods can only go so far if you're constantly touching surfaces that may be contaminated. The Hygiene Hand: Antimicrobial Brass Door Opener & Stylus will help you take your hygiene routine to the next level, and it's currently available for 20% off at just $19.99.
This naturally antimicrobial brass stylus offers a completely germ-free way to open doors, press buttons, and use shared surfaces.
A favorite on Kickstarter, the Hygiene Hand is crafted from strong antimicrobial brass—making it naturally averse to a wide range of bacteria and pathogens that can make you sick.
The entire device is no larger than an average keychain so you'll be able to take it with you wherever you go, and an ergonomic finger hole supports easy use.
It's even easy to keep this trusty key as clean as it keeps your hands, since you'll be able to remove any remaining germs and pathogens with a simple antibacterial wipe.
Keep yourself and those around you safe and virus-free with a Hygiene Hand: Antimicrobial Brass Door Opener & Stylus. Usually priced at $25, this germ-killing utility is currently available for just $19.99—20% off its usual price for a limited time.
