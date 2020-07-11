It's a well-known and universal truth that the mind and body are connected, and taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health when it comes to living a happy and productive life.

And the good news is that you can actually take care of both at the same time. The YFM Yoga, Fitness & Mindfulness app is your one-stop resource for fine-tuning your body and mind even when you're stuck at home, and a lifetime subscription is on sale for over 90% off at just $29.99 right now.

This subscription grants you unlimited access to a trove of online classes on everything from yoga and meditation to martial arts, kickboxing, and beyond.

Through simple exercises and lessons that are easy to follow regardless of your experience level, you'll be able to quickly exercise your mind and body through instruction that focuses on building strength, improving flexibility, losing weight, and reducing stress.

You'll be able to complete your workouts anytime and anywhere, and it's easy to find and select the right videos and tutorials based on what you want to achieve in both the short and long term.

Your lifetime subscription also grants you immediate access to every update the moment it's added to the app, and you'll be able to follow along with your lessons on all of your various devices.

Keep your mind and body in shape regardless of where you are with a lifetime subscription to the YFM Yoga, Fitness & Mindfulness app while it's available for just $29.99—over 90% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.