Whether it's for work or the weekend, learning new skills is a great way to unlock exciting opportunities. If you would like to expand your knowledge over the coming months, there are some great courses available this Cyber Monday at huge discounts. Here are 10 of our favorite deals.
The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle
From graphic design to video editing, this bundle helps you master the Adobe Creative Cloud with 60 hours of content. Through eight top-rated courses, you get to grips with Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Premiere, After Effects, InDesign, and more.
Get the All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle for $10.20 (reg. $1,600) with promo code CMSAVE70.
The Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp
If you fancy becoming the next Timbaland or Skrillex, this bootcamp offers 56 hours of essential training. Delivered by an instructor with a master's degree in music production, the tutorials help you create amazing sounds in Logic Pro X and Ableton.
Get the Premium DJing & Music Production Bootcamp for $15 (reg. $1,791) with promo code CMSAVE70.
The Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle
Excel skills are highly valued in many careers, and this bundle of 10 courses helps you master the software. You go from beginner to advanced through 43 hours of content, learning from top-rated instructors, Chris Dutton and Alan Jarvis.
Get the Premium A to Z Microsoft Excel Bundle for $12 (reg. $1,732) with promo code CMSAVE70.
The Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle
Want to rise up the career ladder? This collection of 12 courses helps you gain leadership skills, and the certifications to prove it. The training covers PMP, Six Sigma, Minitab, and much more.
Get the Ultimate PMP, Six Sigma & Minitab Certification Bundle for $15 (reg. $1,999) with promo code CMSAVE70.
Game Developer and Player Bundle ft. PlayStation Plus
If you would like to make games for a living or just for fun, this bundle offers 160 hours of video tutorials on Unity development. You also get one year of PlayStation Plus, and lifetime online security with VPN Unlimited.
Get the Game Developer and Player Bundle for $30 (reg. $7,049) with promo code CMSAVE70.
The Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle
Providing a complete education in data analysis, this bundle helps you master Microsoft Excel, Power BI, Tableau, VBA, Python, and more through 24 individual courses. You get 90 hours of training in total, covering everything from the basics to expert skills.
Get the Premium 2021 Microsoft Excel & Data Certification Bundle for $21 (reg. $2,376) with promo code CMSAVE70.
Complete SEO Training 2020 + The Ultimate SEO Course
Rated at 4.4 stars by students, this 10-hour training shows you how to push any website to the top of Google search results. It includes tips on optimization, content writing, building backlinks, keyword research, and more.
Get the Complete SEO Training 2020 for $4.50 (reg. $199) with promo code CMSAVE70.
The Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle
Featuring 10 highly-rated courses, this bundle helps you master your microcomputer and learn to code with Python. The tutorials also cover the fundamentals of electronics and robotics, with loads of fun projects to try.
Get the Ultimate Raspberry Pi & ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle for $15 (reg. $2,391) with promo code CMSAVE70.
The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle
Featuring 270 hours of updated, hands-on training from top instructors, this bundle provides the ultimate education in code for 2021. The courses cover web and app design, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Ruby on Rails, PHP, Python, C#, Swift, and more.
Get the Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for $18 (reg. $4,056) with promo code CMSAVE70.
Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription
Babbel helps you learn new languages through "high-quality, self-paced courses," to quote PCMag. Used by over 10 million people, the app delivers fun, 10-minute lessons that focus on real-world vocabulary. This deal covers all 14 languages.
Get a Babbel lifetime subscription for $199 (reg. $399), no coupon code needed.
