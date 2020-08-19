It's never been more important to learn how to work from home, but there's a big difference between simply setting up your laptop at the kitchen counter and really doing it right.
With seven guided courses on time management, remote work, writing and more, the 2020 Work From Anywhere Hacker Bundle will teach you how to manage and maximize your productivity away from the office.
You'll learn how to quickly and smoothly transition into working from home through courses that will teach you how to streamline your communication with teams, engage in critical thinking, manage time and resources more efficiently, and much more.
You'll even learn how to start your own online business from scratch.
Get the skills you need to work from home like a true pro with the 2020 Work From Anywhere Hacker Bundle for just $29.99—over 80% off its usual price today.
Prices are subject to change.
Review: Taste new teas for a dollar with Dollar Tea Club Subscription Box
Subscription boxes can be a fun, though pricey, way to try new things. Enter Dollar Tea Club: they offer a variety of subscription boxes starting at just a buck.
Apple enlists lawyers from Samsung case to defend against Epic Games
Apple has enlisted the help of the lawyers from its second case against Samsung and dispute with Qualcomm as counsel in its legal fight with Epic Games. A judge has extended the amount of time Apple has to respond to a recent Epic motion.
Apple and Google's contact tracing tech is coming to another U.S. state
Pennsylvania has announced that it plans to launch a contact tracing app using Apple and Google's technology in September.
Hey Siri, make it rain with these HomeKit sprinkler controllers
HomeKit sprinkler controllers make it easy to keep up with your watering needs thanks to automations, scenes, and of course Siri. Take your watering game to the next level with the best HomeKit options around.