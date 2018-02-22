Seagate's 3TB Expansion desktop hard drive offers a ton of storage space in a rather small package, which makes it very desirable. It doesn't take up a ton of space on your desk and with its USB 3.0 connection it makes backing up and transferring files a breeze. Whether you have a large photo library or keep local copies of all your important tax documents, this external drive can be useful to everyone in the family.

It is compatible with both Windows and Mac, though the company notes that you may need to reformat the drive to use it with a Mac machine. This drive is part of a larger one-day sale that includes tons of other storage devices, routers, modems and more.

