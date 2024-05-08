Hate losing a daily streak? This iPhone app is perfect for your habit-tracking

Look, I don’t know what it is about habit-tracking apps, but I can find one that seems perfect, use it religiously for a couple of weeks, and then my interest in it fades, and I stop adding to it. My theory is that if using a habit-tracking app feels too much like another habit to add to the list of good habits I’m already feeling the pressure to track, then it’s never going to stick.

But I’ve recently started using one called Streaks, which I really like. Fingers crossed, it won’t be added to a list of things I have to do, but it will be easy enough to become something I want to do. It’s got some great reviews and has won awards, underscoring its effectiveness in helping other users build and maintain good habits—just in case you’re starting to think I’m not the most reliable source for dishing out habit-tracking app advice.

Streaks is all about building and tracking habits effectively. It’s primarily a habit tracker that encourages users to complete tasks consecutively each day, hence the name. Whether you aim to drink more water, exercise regularly, or cut down on caffeine, Streaks allows you to track up to 24 daily tasks.

Seamless habit tracking and syncing

Streaks is not only incredibly user-friendly but also highly customizable. Its simple interface allows you to mark tasks as complete with just a couple of taps. The app's design is customizable, featuring 78 color themes and over 600 task icons, enabling you to personalize your experience. This high level of customization not only makes the app visually appealing but also aligns the user interface with your individual preferences and needs, making it a breeze to use.

If you have a lot of Apple products, Streaks offers excellent cross-device synchronization through iCloud. Whether using an iPhone, a Mac, or an Apple Watch, your tasks sync flawlessly, ensuring you can track and manage your habits no matter where you are.

The app’s integration with the Health app also ensures that any health-related tasks are automatically updated, providing a seamless habit-tracking experience if one of your goals is to hit a certain step count or just work out every day. Additionally, you can share your tasks with other Streaks users, which can be a fantastic way to stay motivated and accountable.

Streaks doesn’t just help you track habits; it also provides insightful statistics about your progress. You can view details about your current and best streaks, the frequency of your daily task completion, and more. The newly added feature of recording daily notes for each task allows you to reflect on your progress and understand your habits on a deeper level.

One of the unique features of Streaks among habit-tracking apps is its ability to create negative tasks. This feature is particularly useful for those looking to reduce or eliminate detrimental habits. It employs the same streak-building mechanics, but it’s all about the things you don’t do, making it a comprehensive tool for habit tracking and improvement.

For anyone looking to improve their lifestyle, build new habits, or break old ones, Streaks offers a powerful, intuitive, and flexible tool. Streaks is $5.99/£5.99, but that’s a one-time investment in a tool that could become a major part of your personal development. It's also good value compared to other apps with subscriptions and in-app purchases.