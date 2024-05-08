Buying a maxed-out M4 iPad Pro with nano-texture display, Apple Pencil Pro, and more? Here's how much you can expect to spend
It's going to cost Apple Vision Pro money.
Apple's new M4 iPad Pro is here after months upon months of rumors. Much of what those rumors told us to expect turned out to be real, including the somewhat suspicious suggestion that the new tablet would come with a speedy new M4 chip inside. And as you might expect, a tablet with an OLED display and an M4 chip isn't cheap.
In fact, buying Apple's new best iPad can get very costly very quickly, especially if you start to add some of the new accessories like a shiny Apple Pencil Pro. Choose the 13-inch iPad Pro and then ratchet up the storage and the numbers grow even faster.
How fast? By our calculations — read, playing with the iPad Pro configurator — buying a fully maxed-out 13-inch iPad Pro will cost you a whopping $3,077. That's almost Apple Vision Pro money. And think how silly you'll look when you try and strap your new tablet to your forehead.
It's an expensive proposition
Snark aside, you're going to get a lot for your $3,000. Whether it's enough to warrant the expense will depend on how you get on with iPadOS 17 and, later this year, iPadOS 18. But you're spending more than you would on Apple's best MacBook, an M3 16-inch MacBook Pro, so keep that in mind.
So how did we get here? Well, let's break it down.
- 13-inch M4 iPad Pro: $1,299. Pick your favorite color, they're both the same price
- 2TB of storage: $1,000. Yes, you read that right.
- Nano-texture glass: $100. Because at this point, why not?
- Add cellular: $200. Who wants to tether in this day and age?
- Engrave with "$$$": FREE! Again, why not?
- Apple Pencil Pro: $129. Go on, you're worth it. It's up to you if you engrave it.
- Magic Keyboard: $349: What are you going to do, carry a Bluetooth keyboard around?
If you've done everything correctly your basket will now say $3,077 and your wallet will be hiding. But don't worry, Apple will let you pay just $256.41 per month using your Apple Card instead.
A bargain, we're sure you'll agree.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too. Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.