Buying a maxed-out M4 iPad Pro with nano-texture display, Apple Pencil Pro, and more? Here's how much you can expect to spend

Apple's new M4 iPad Pro is here after months upon months of rumors. Much of what those rumors told us to expect turned out to be real, including the somewhat suspicious suggestion that the new tablet would come with a speedy new M4 chip inside. And as you might expect, a tablet with an OLED display and an M4 chip isn't cheap.

In fact, buying Apple's new best iPad can get very costly very quickly, especially if you start to add some of the new accessories like a shiny Apple Pencil Pro. Choose the 13-inch iPad Pro and then ratchet up the storage and the numbers grow even faster.

How fast? By our calculations — read, playing with the iPad Pro configurator — buying a fully maxed-out 13-inch iPad Pro will cost you a whopping $3,077. That's almost Apple Vision Pro money. And think how silly you'll look when you try and strap your new tablet to your forehead.

It's an expensive proposition

Snark aside, you're going to get a lot for your $3,000. Whether it's enough to warrant the expense will depend on how you get on with iPadOS 17 and, later this year, iPadOS 18. But you're spending more than you would on Apple's best MacBook, an M3 16-inch MacBook Pro, so keep that in mind.

So how did we get here? Well, let's break it down.

13-inch M4 iPad Pro: $1,299 . Pick your favorite color, they're both the same price

. Pick your favorite color, they're both the same price 2TB of storage: $1,000 . Yes, you read that right.

. Yes, you read that right. Nano-texture glass: $100 . Because at this point, why not?

. Because at this point, why not? Add cellular: $200 . Who wants to tether in this day and age?

. Who wants to tether in this day and age? Engrave with "$$$": FREE! Again, why not?

Again, why not? Apple Pencil Pro: $129 . Go on, you're worth it. It's up to you if you engrave it.

. Go on, you're worth it. It's up to you if you engrave it. Magic Keyboard: $349: What are you going to do, carry a Bluetooth keyboard around?

If you've done everything correctly your basket will now say $3,077 and your wallet will be hiding. But don't worry, Apple will let you pay just $256.41 per month using your Apple Card instead.

A bargain, we're sure you'll agree.

