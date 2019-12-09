If you just ordered the new MacBook Pro or you’re gearing up for the Mac Pro’s release in December, just know that the beauty of the Apple experience comes from macOS. You simply won’t get the most out of your shiny new Mac computer unless you load it with apps that take full advantage of macOS’s features, so we’ve lined up this limited edition app bundle to supercharge your experience for $60.

The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle is jam-packed with 13 apps that suit whatever you’ll use your new Mac for, whether it’s productivity or creativity. Here’s a quick look at what you can do with some of our favorite apps from this bundle.

Parallels Desktop 15

This nifty app lets you use your Mac to run Windows programs. In fact, you can even run Windows-exclusive games with DirectX 11 support with Apple Metal. To top it all off, Parallels Desktop allows you to transfer files from your PC to your Mac seamlessly.

PDF Expert

If you sift through numerous PDFs at work or in class, PDF Expert is a must. This app allows you to annotate your PDFs with custom highlights and sticky notes for easy note-taking. Additionally, you’ll be given tools that make editing, merging, and sharing PDFs easy.

Windscribe Pro VPN

No computer is safe without a trusty VPN to keep you anonymous. With Windscribe Pro, your Mac’s web traffic is kept private on any Wi-Fi connection by masking its IP address and blocking trackers. You can also use Windscribe Pro to access geo-blocked streaming services from anywhere in the world!

The 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle has all the apps you need to supercharge your new (or old) Mac. It’s currently on sale for just $60.

