DVDs once ruled our digital media landscape, but once streaming services like Netflix and Hulu came to market, DVDs were slowly but surely abandoned. This spells bad news if you had a home theater setup with hundreds of movies, but you don’t have to get rid of them just yet. You can still enjoy your DVD collection on your mobile devices thanks to this handy $19.99 app.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is a tool that lets you rip movies from DVDs and converts them into formats that your mobile devices can support, so you can watch your favorite movies from your iPad, laptop, or phone without having to buy a digital copy. It also allows you to decrypt copy-protected DVDs, so any movie, TV series, or even unplayable DVD can be ripped. Finally, you can modernize your viewing experience by cropping clips, adding subtitles, or even combine separate movie titles into a single file.

You probably haven’t watched a DVD in years, so you might be tempted to throw all of your movies out. With MacX DVD Ripper Pro, you can enjoy any DVD from your mobile device for years to come, and it’s currently on sale for just $19.99, or 70% off.

