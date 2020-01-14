There's never been a better time to invest in real estate, thanks to a strong economy and a growing number of property types that you can rent out with minimal effort.
Analyst says 5G could propel AAPL to $375 this year
D.A. Davidson analyst Tom Forte believes that 5G could propel Apple's share price to $375, in the most bullish stance on Apple's stock to date.
Apple blasts FBI claim it was unhelpful in Pensacola shooter investigation
Apple has hit back at an FBI report suggesting that it was had not "given any substantive assistance" in helping the Justice Department gains access to two iPhones used by Pensacola Naval Air Station Shooter Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani.
AirPods Pro Firmware update may have made Active Noise Cancellation worse
An AirPods Pro firmware update released December 16 may have adversely affected Active Noise Cancellation, which led to the release being pulled a few days later.
Protect your HomePod (or your table) with a stand
A stand can protect your HomePod or the table on which you place it. A stand can also enhance your listening pleasure.