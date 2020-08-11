Anyone can take one great photo. But if you want to produce incredible images time after time, The Professional's Guide to Photography Bundle should be on your wishlist. Right now, you can get this collection of eight courses for just $39.99.
The art of photography is essentially a two-step process: using your camera to take a shot, and then getting creative in the digital darkroom. This bundle helps you master both aspects, with extensive training from professional snappers.
Through 38 hours of hands-on lessons, you discover how to take full manual control of your camera, set up lighting for photoshoots, and edit images in Lightroom and Photoshop. The training starts with beginner-friendly tutorials, but you also get in-depth courses on portrait and wedding photography.
These courses have hundreds of great reviews from students, and you should come away with the skills to start taking on professional shoots.
You would normally pay $1,592 for all eight courses, but you can grab them today for just $39.99 with lifetime access included.
