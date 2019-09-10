Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 11 this morning and it's time to consider a case. Spigen designed their latest collection for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max to last. Every model maintains the iPhone's original feel and look while providing added confidence when using it on the move.

Original, but stronger

Ultra Hybrid is the dream clear case. It showcases the original iPhone 11 look without the issues of yellowing over time. The case is made up of two materials infused in one to optimize drop defense along its border. This single-piece case has been an incredible success in keeping a view of the iPhone clean and clear.

Sleek and simple detailing

Style is always in the details and to that end, it's hard to ignore Spigen's sleek options - Neo Hybrid and Liquid Armor. Both have a timeless matte black design with unique etchings. Neo Hybrid draws on automotive inspiration, mimicking a tire's herringbone tread. Its sleek bumper is available in various colors to suit your taste. Liquid Armor adopts a modern diamond pattern with grooves on the side for better grip.

A classic with an upgrade

The Tough Armor is one of Spigen's classic models. It checks off all the boxes: protection, looks and functionality. With this generation, Spigen is supplementing the Tough Armor's military-grade ruggedization by introducing a new layer of foam technology to absorb even more impact. Through all of this, it includes a kickstand while staying slim enough for wireless charging.

Keep it classy

If you are looking for a more elegant design, meet Spigen's sister brand, Ciel by Cyrill. Dive into the lineup with the Wave Shell case, inspired by an open ocean wave, complete with a gold accent. The premium synthetic Basic Leather case delivers a luxurious look, while the Color Brick case lets you show off your iPhone 11 with its semi transparent back. Its color-changeable buttons definitely catch the eye. Check out Ciel by Cyrill's lineup for iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.

Innovative protection for the iPhone 11 screen

Spigen's latest innovation, EZ Fit Tray, cuts installation time in half. It's as easy as putting the tray on top of the iPhone 11 and removing it to find the screen protector magically in place. It's a must-have accessory and is fully compatible with any Spigen case.

Make sure your iPhone 11 lasts for the long haul, and check out the rest of Spigen's iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max lineup.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.