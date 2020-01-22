Your home should be your safest haven from outside threats, but no home is 100% safe from home intrusion. Securing yourself, your loved ones, and your valuables is a top priority for any homeowner, which is why you should invest in indoor security cameras. Luckily, this high-quality indoor security camera by Hombli is just $39.95 today.
The Hombli Smart Indoor Camera connects to your Wi-Fi network to stand vigilant against intruders. It uses a powerful camera and night vision to record crystal clear 1080p video 24/7. You can either install a microSD card to record footage or save footage straight to the cloud. Additionally, you can monitor the camera's video feed from your phone using the Hombli Smart Life app. Notifications will be sent to your phone whenever the camera detects motion or sound. Finally, the Hombli's 2-way audio allows you to communicate with guests and tenants when you're away from home.
No price is too great for security, but Hombli can defend your home at an affordable price. The Hombli Smart Indoor Camera is on sale today for $39.95, or 60% off.
