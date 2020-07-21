If you are still stuck at home or trying to regain fitness after lockdown, now would be a great time to start working out. BetterMe is a highly-rated app that creates targeted workouts and diets to meet your goals, and lifetime access is now just $39.99.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lwx8rpQma-Y

Everyone has a different target when it comes to fitness. Some people want to look good, some want to perform in sports, and some just want to feel better. No matter what your goals are, BetterMe can craft the perfect plan.

To make this happen, BetterMe asks you a few questions — your height, your current weight and activity level, which areas you want to target, and so on. You can also input your goals and tell the app what motivates you most.

Just like a pocket-sized personal trainer, BetterMe then produces a complete plan. Through one simple interface, you can see exactly what workouts you need to complete and what meals to prepare. The app even recommends how much water to drink.

BetterMe can track your steps and yoga, calculating the calories you burn. Meanwhile, video recipes help you follow the diet plan. Within weeks, you should see a major improvement.

Available on Android, iOS, and watchOS, BetterMe has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play and 4.5 stars in the App Store.

Worth $1,200, lifetime subscriptions are now only $39.99 with this deal.