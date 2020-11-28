(StackCommerce)
From editing photos to crafting a logo, Adobe Creative Cloud has an app for every artistic task. If you want to master this software suite and already own the programs, The All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle provides 60 hours of essential training. This Black Friday, you can pick up the bundle for just $33.99.
Around 90% of creative professionals say they use Adobe CC. If you want to work in this industry or simply produce high-quality work, you really need to know these apps.
Through eight separate courses, this bundle takes you from total beginner to editing expert.
The training covers photo editing in Photoshop and Lightroom, design with Illustrator and InDesign, and video production with Premiere and After Effects. You also get started in web design with Adobe Spark and XD.
You learn from top teachers including Joe Parys, the best-selling instructor who has taught over 500,000 students and earned a rating of 4.3 stars on Udemy.
Order today for $33.99 to get lifetime access to the All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle, worth $1,600.
