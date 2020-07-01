For anyone who loves playing games, making them for a living sounds like a dream job. The Absolute Beginner's Guide to Learning Unreal Engine for Game Design & Animation helps you get started, with 55 hours of beginner-friendly training for just $39.99.

The gaming industry is huge, with major companies offering handsome salaries to top designers. Many people also go indie, creating cult classics that sell thousands of copies on the Google Play Store and Steam.

This bundle can help you to begin making your own games from scratch, with eight courses focusing on Unreal Engine. Even if you have zero experience, you should come away with a range of professional skills.

Through hands-on video tutorials, you learn how to build 3D scenes, choose the lighting, and create simple animations. Separate tracks go into the details of character rigging and Unreal Engine's facial expressions, along with material simulation and landscape design. You also discover how to build a character skill system and design an eye-catching HUD.

All the courses are delivered by top instructors, and they have well over 1,000 positive reviews between them. With this deal, you get lifetime access to all the content.

You would normally pay $1,280 for these courses, but you can grab the bundle now for just $39.99.

Prices subject to change

