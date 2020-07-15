Creating games for a living is something many of us dream about. If you want to make it a reality, The Hardcore Game Development & Animation Bundle can help. Right now, you can pick up this collection of six premium courses for just $29.99.

Thanks to the App Store and other platforms such as Steam, there are more opportunities than ever for aspiring developers. However, gamers today expect a certain level of visual polish. If you plan on turning pro, you really need to understand this artistic side.

Through 24 hours of training, this bundle shows you how to create stunning graphics from scratch. The courses cover a range of techniques and tools used by professional game designers, starting at entry-level.

Through hands-on video lessons, you learn how to create rich digital environments using Photoshop, Sketchup, and Blender. You also get into character sculpting, with tips on various styles.

Other courses in the bundle focus on animation and rigging — essentially all the ways that elements move within your game. This includes lessons on Unreal Engine's A.R.T. and AutoDesk Maya, and Unity.

With hundreds of positive ratings, this training can help you launch a career in gaming and learn skills that are valued in other creative fields.

The bundle is worth $1,200 altogether, but you can get all six courses now for just $29.99 with lifetime access included.

Prices subject to change

