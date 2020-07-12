Out of all the various ways in which the coronavirus and subsequent social distancing guidelines have upended our lives, one of the most pronounced is that it has forced us to forgo the gym—leaving countless fitness fanatics to settle for subpar exercise routines.
But the unfortunate fact that you're going to be stuck at home for the foreseeable future doesn't mean that your fitness and health have to suffer.
The MoovBuddy Exercise App is a multifaceted exercise app that allows you to train virtually every part of your body in any environment, and a lifetime subscription is available for over 90% off at just $49.99 today.
With a nearly flawless rating on the App Store, this top-rated exercise and fitness tool will help you exercise individual body parts including your back and your neck, and there are over 60 workout programs that include nearly 300 exercises based on your individual fitness level and goals.
Created by doctors and physiologists and based on the latest medical science, the MoovBuddy Exercise App makes it easy to exercise both indoors and outdoors, and you'll be able to use evidence-based recommendations in order to prevent future physical health problems and injuries.
This app will even help you eliminate current and future back pain by teaching you how to improve your posture.
Don't let your exercise routine suffer just because you can't go to the gym. The MoovBuddy Exercise App is on sale today for just $49.99—over 90% off its usual price for a limited time.
Prices are subject to change.
Let's talk iOS 14 public betas, AirPods, and technostalgia
It's been a busy week with Apple releasing public betas for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. We also talk about the AirPods design rumors and more.
Cast and crew of 'Greyhound' take viewers behind the scenes in new clip
Tom Hanks, as well as the cast and crew of 'Greyhound', talk about the film and how nail-biting the Battle of the Atlantic really was.
C.J.'s next Fishing Tourney will be in July
There are four Fishing Tourneys each year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's when they are and what the rules are for participating.
These USB-C hard drives can back up or beef up your Mac's storage
USB-C is the future, and grabbing an external hard drive is a great way to store backups, music, movies, files, and more! Here are our favorite USB-C hard drives for your Mac!