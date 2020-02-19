You know the feeling - you need to get something done on your Mac, but it's grinding along so darn slowly! What can you do?

Remember those days when your Mac was boxfresh and running as fast as Usain Bolt? Well, it can do that again with CleanMyMac X. The reason it's stuck in slow motion is likely because it needs a serious deep clean and some optimization.

Here's just a little of what CleanMyMac X can do for your machine (and your sanity!)

Smart Scan

As the name suggests, this is a smart way to scan your Mac for swift cleanup and protection. The Smart Scan combines 7 essential modules to clean, protect, and optimize speed.

It's a great tool for swiftly finding and removing unnecessary automatically-generated data from your system and apps, and it will also scan your Mac for viruses, malware, spyware, and miners.

You can also use the Malware Removal tab in CleanMyMac X to use it as a standalone app if you prefer.

Uninstaller

How to uninstall apps on Mac? Well, like most of us, you probably drag the app to the trash bin. That doesn't get rid of all the other stuff linked to the app that is still floating around your system, though.

The CleanMyMac X Uninstaller makes short work of those tricky uninstalls, and shows you how to delete applications on Mac safely. It removes the whole application and the files that are associated with it, and makes sure they are removed correctly.

The uninstall software also identifies broken and outdated apps, which helps keep your Mac bang up to date.

System Junk

The System Junk module finds and cleans all the rubbish out of your Mac. It knows what to clean up and what to leave alone, so you don't need to worry about removing the wrong thing!

System Junk will show you how to delete files on Mac by searching out those unused language file packs, log files, development junk, caches, broken login items, universal binaries, broken preferences, iOS photo cache, and XCode junk that are slowing your Mac down with the extra weight.

Trash Bins

When you operate the Trash Bins module, it will empty ALL of the trash on your Mac - not just the main Trash bin. Did you know that some apps like Aperture have their own trash bins too? CleanMyMac X will empty those secondary Trash bins too, freeing up extra space you didn't know you had!

Conclusion

CleanMyMac X has loads of great modules for keeping your Mac running fast and smooth. If you use it regularly, you'll seriously increase your Mac's response time, which means you'll be a lot less stressed and have some free time to actually get stuff done!