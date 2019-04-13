Nowadays, it’s easier than ever to pick up photography as a hobby. Most digital cameras will automatically set your aperture, shutter speed, and ISO for you, which allows you to point and shoot beautiful photos with the press of a button. However, auto settings won’t allow you to unlock your camera’s full potential. You’ll need a solid understanding of how light and lenses work, and this $39 guide will teach you how.

The Award-Winning iPhotography Training is a course which will help you improve your photography skills from that of a hobbyist to a professional. It features 18 modules that cover everything from exposure to shutter speed, which you’ll need to master in order to take the best photos possible. These modules come with practice assignments that you can use to hone your skills, and if that’s not enough, iPhotography also features a vast library of downloadable resources and training material. Finally, this program grants you 1-on-1 access to professional photographers who will mentor you and take your shoots to the next level.

Anyone can pick up a camera, but it takes practice to truly become a photographer. The iPhotography Training course has all the training material you need to become a bonafide photographer, and it’s currently on sale for $39, or 95% off.