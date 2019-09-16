Mac computers are the tool of choice for most creatives thanks to the vast array of creative-minded features that macOS offers. However, all of that creative power will go to waste unless you have the right apps to leverage it. Today, we’ve lined up 3 must-have apps that you should have on your Mac. Movavi Video Editor 15 Plus for Mac

When people think of the creative field, one of the first things that comes to mind is video editing. As such, Movavi is one of the easiest video editors to use. You can easily add video files and overlay tracks, filters, transitions, and special effects to make your movies unique. Movavi’s asset library includes 16 video clips, 86 themed stickers, 29 music tracks, and over 100 transitions. If you’re new to video editing, you can even use the smart Montage Wizard to create a video for you! Check out Movavi Video Editor 15 Plus for Mac for $19. Super Vectorizer 2 for Mac

Scalable vectors are used by graphic designers to create all of the bold, fun, imagery that you can find on logos, brochures, videos, and more. Unfortunately, regular picture files like JPEG, GIF, and PNG aren’t scalable. Thankfully, Super Vectorizer 2 can convert any graphic into scalable vector formats like AI, SVG, DFX, or PDF. All you have to do is import a graphic and Super Vectorizer will use its image-quantization and enhanced tracing to create a vector for you. Create vectors out of any graphic with Super Vectorizer 2 for $19. Live Home 3D Pro for Mac