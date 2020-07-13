Working from home can be quite different from the traditional office job. With all the distractions, finding the right place in your home to settle down to work is important, and that extends to your work files, too. Mixing documents from your job with all the personal files you already have on your computer can get pretty messy fast, especially with some companies extending how long employees will be completing their tasks at home. Luckily, a few products from WD® and SanDisk® brands can give you the extra capacity you need to help keep you organized without needing to replace the hardware you already have.

The WD My Cloud™ Home device offers up to 8TB* of storage, and with the My Cloud Home app, you can even access, share, and backup files right from your smartphone and other devices. Western Digital has a lot of options to make it much easier to keep work separate, and once it's time to return to the office, it's a breeze to bring those files back where they belong. Depending on the size of the files you're working with, some options may be more suitable than others.

The WD My Cloud Home offers one of the largest capacities available for personal cloud storage devices, with models ranging from 2 TB to 8 TB.* It plugs into your router and allows you to back up photos, videos, and other files using the My Cloud Home app. With it, you can wirelessly access and share your content from anywhere with an internet connection. There's also a built-in USB port so you can also import any videos, photos, or other files you may have on external storage devices via a wired connection. You can even stream your video files using the mobile app, desktop app, or from MyCloud.com.

If you're someone who wants added capacity and easy portability - like moving work between your home office, the couch, or any place else, the My Passport™ drive is a great pick to carry along or stash in a bag. It's available in capacities up to 5TB* and comes in four different colors.

Where the My Cloud Home is designed to generally stay in one place, models like the My Passport HDD are much smaller and more portable so you can take them on the go. That's perfect for those who like the convenience of bringing their work along with them, and with capacities of up to 5TB, you wouldn't have to worry about running out of space anytime soon. While this model doesn't feature app support, it does include WD Discovery™ software that lets you connect and share with social media sites and cloud storage services as well as enable password protection to help keep your files secure.**

Meanwhile, WD and SanDisk brands also offer SSD options for even more durability, faster load times, and less energy consumption, though you won't find them available in quite as large capacities as the HDD models above. The WD My Passport SSD is well-suited for personal, and business use with read speeds up to 540MB/s*** to move content quickly. It's built for use with both Mac and PC, plus it's able to connect via USB-A and USB-C™ for enhanced performance.

Then again, if you're looking for extreme durability, the SanDisk Extreme® Pro Portable SSD offers higher performance and mobility. This model was built to withstand spills and dust, and has an IP55 rating. Both the WD and SanDisk SSD models come in storage capacities up to 2TB* and include great three-year and five-year limited warranties, respectively.